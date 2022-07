In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were so hardcore that they knew how many films each major star had on their contract and would count down until they no longer had any more pictures left in their deal. Chris Evans' had a multi-picture deal that culminated in Avengers: Endgame, among others, but Marvel head Kevin Feige has confirmed within the last year that they no longer have these extensive talent deals and instead operate from a place of "Are you free? Come and play in the MCU again." Lucky for him and the Marvel audience, Thor star Chris Hemsworht is game to keep coming back after Love and Thunder.

