Shirley Marie James Alexander of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she was 75 years old.

Shirley was born in Madison TN to Margaret Hall and Benford James.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Eugene Alexander, and parents Margaret and Benford James.

She is survived by children: David Alexander, Kimberly (Sam Armenta) Alexander, and Jennifer (Stanley) Pate; grandchildren: Marissa Carpenter, Dustin Grisham, Kali Pate, Nathaniel Pate, and David Armenta; great-grandchildren: Levi Grissom, Brentley Grissom, Carson Carpenter, and Eden Carpenter; siblings: Patricia James and Douglas James; and nieces: Salina Sullivan and Tracey Johnson.

Her beautiful smile and sassy spirit will be missed forever. Until we meet again, beautiful mommy. We love you always.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Shirley Marie James Alexander appeared first on Wilson County Source .