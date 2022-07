The Fourth of July weekend was no deterrent for violent crime on Sunday as a man attempted to steal an RTA bus in New Orleans. It happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Grant Street. The NOPD says Terrance Johnson was arrested after he approached the female bus driver as she was loading a passenger onboard. They say he attempted to steal the bus but the woman refused and Johnson then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was used in the attempted theft of the bus.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO