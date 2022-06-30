ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, CT

A Train and a Boat, Tacos and Tequila

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vintage train and a riverboat are a great setting for a taco and tequila night. (Photo courtesy of Essex Steam Train & Riverboat) The...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
branfordseven.com

Branford's Dragon East Announces Closing July 31

This announcement was posted to the Dragon East, a well known Branford Chinese restaurant, website:. We truly regret to announce that Dragon East Restaurant will be closing permanently. Sunday, July 31 will be our last day of business, closing at 9:30 PM – as usual. Thank you so much for supporting us for the past 18 years. We are so happy to have had the pleasure of serving this wonderful community and Dragon East would not have enjoyed the successes that it did without you. Thank you for everything!
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
CHESHIRE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Essex, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
NEWINGTON, CT
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BOLTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
WTNH

Local woodcarving artist shares his labor of love

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jared Welcome is not your average artist, he creates masterpieces with a chainsaw fit to his customer’s needs. Welcome is a single dad to a little girl, and an adult-ed shop teacher. He is also known for something else. His incredible wood carvings. News 8 Photojournalist Tim Clune got a chance […]
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

MARSHA'S TRAVELS: Westerly is a Rhode Island oasis

Just east of Connecticut, straight down Route 2 and the other side of the Pawcatuck River is the enchanting town of Westerly, Rhode Island. I am lucky that close friends have lived there for 20 years and over that time each visit reveals more to see and do. Westerly was...
WESTERLY, RI
WTNH.com

Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
independentri.com

Connecticut jam band wants to make you groove to the blues

Hailing from the music scene of Connecticut, Someone You Can Xray has a cool way of touching upon various dynamics. They pull this off by playing a groovy mix of styles while possessing the versatility to play acoustically in a small room or plugged in on a festival stage. They bring a fun experience to any venue they perform and will have folks singing along and dancing, which everyone knows is a contagious feeling. Someone You Can Xray will be bringing this feeling and more when they arrive at the Knickerbocker Music Center next weekend as they take the stage in Westerly July 8 for an 8 p.m. set featuring local singer-songwriter Kala Farnham as the opening act.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Tequila Cruise
streetfoodblog.com

The Day – Sailfest is again in New London after two-year hiatus

New London — Sailfest, the area’s largest summertime pageant, is again this 12 months after a two-year hiatus — and so are the fireworks. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort On line casino have introduced that they might be sponsoring what they name the “state’s largest fireworks show” on July 9, the second day of the three-day pageant that runs July 8-10.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mystic Drawbridge Celebrates 100 Years, Longtime Bridge Operator Retires

For the last 100 years, the Mystic River Bascule Bridge has connected Groton and Stonington. Now, for a centennial celebration, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce is using the historic bridge to connect the community. The chamber, alongside community partners, planned a months-long celebration of the bridge. The festivities kicked...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

What’s going on with Panera Bread? First selectman provides an update

MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg spoke at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting at Jennie’s Pizzeria Thursday night, providing an update on Monroe’s economy, including the status of the Panera Bread Café being built in Towne Line Plaza on Monroe Turnpike.
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy