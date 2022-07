The Phoenix Suns have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent guard Damion Lee. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) It hasn't been clear what Lee was going to do all off-season, but he will ultimately opt for a change of scenery in Phoenix rather than sign back with Golden State. He was solid for the Warriors, and he will provide good bench depth for the Suns. His fantasy value isn't exactly determined yet, but many are hoping for a slight increase in production from last year.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO