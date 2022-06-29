ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

A California beach was seized from Black owners in 1924. Their family just got it back

NPR
 3 days ago

A plot of beachfront land along the Southern California coast has been returned to the descendants of a married Black couple who lost it to eminent domain nearly a century ago. Bruce's Beach, a once thriving resort for Black families owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, was seized by...

text.npr.org

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
Why Can’t the Biggest Name in Fried Chicken Break Through in Los Angeles?

On one hot summer day in 2020, Kim Prince, the owner of Los Angeles’s Hotville Chicken, ran orders to rows of cars waiting for takeout in the vast parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall. Minutes later, she hurried back inside to check the delivery app screens and tap away on her phone with messages to her fans on social media. In the kitchen, her staff of two hovered over piles of Hotville chicken, fresh from the cooker and still forming a craggy exterior as it rested, the skin a reddish-orange from the restaurant’s proprietary spice blend.
Inglewood residents demand short-term regulations after deadly shooting at house party

A deadly shooting has residents in Inglewood demanding the city establish regulations for short-term rentals.Residents called into the Inglewood City Council meeting Tuesday night, blasting the lack of rules in place for such properties."Mayor Butts, fulfill your promise to Inglewood. Inglewood deserves protections at least as strong as Santa Monica's," one woman said. "Inglewood should limit short-term rentals to primary residences and require all stays be supervised by an on-site host." The issue of short-term rentals erupted after a birthday party in January ended with a shooting that killed four people. The woman celebrating her birthday, 20-year-old Breahna Stines, and her sister, 25-year-old Marneysha Hamilton, were both killed."People have raised their families here for generations. I am not OK with people coming in and out in our neighborhoods to party and abuse our family culture," said another woman who was at the meeting.But those who want to rent out their homes to home sharing sites like Airbnb and VBRO argue the option is needed for families who need to supplement their income.
LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
Former USC Soccer Coach Laura Janke sentenced in College Bribery Scandal

A former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California who created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme avoided prison time Tuesday after helping convict others in the case.Laura Janke, who helped the mastermind of the scheme get students into elite schools as bogus athletics recruits, was sentenced to time served and 50 hours of community service. Federal prosecutors credited her "extensive and valuable" cooperation in the government's investigation and prosecution in not seeking time behind bars despite her "egregious" conduct.Stephen Huggard, an attorney for Janke, said his client...
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
