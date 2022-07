NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Two people and a dog were helped to shore by bystanders after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River late Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The couple was flying to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when the plane's engine began to sputter. Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport, told reporters the pilot radioed the control tower and was instructed to land at Tweed. However, the pilot felt it wasn't possible and landed in the river instead. Authorities said the couple was shaken up but uninjured. The bystanders brought the couple to shore by boat. Hours after...

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO