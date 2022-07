Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the only active farmer in the U.S. Senate, identified the problem when he said, “I just came off the worst year ever on my farm. We need to do something on climate change. I think we spent $144 billion this year on disasters and I don’t think that included crop insurance. […] The post Farmers should embrace financial tools to fight climate change appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO