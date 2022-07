On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future. Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO