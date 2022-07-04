ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to unlock secret armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 18 hours ago
Conquer Elgado with these Sunbreak guides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r7Lq_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Sunbreak tips : 7 things to know
Sunbreak monsters : New beasts
Sunbreak switch skills : Unlock your abilities
Sunbreak review : What we reckon
Sunbreak Cohoots : Get the bird mask
Sunbreak Monksnail : Get the snail hat

The Sunbreak secret armour sets are some of the fanciest in the expansion, especially if you want to get into the Elgado spirit by throwing off your old Kamura outfit in favour of something more fitting. Perhaps you want to steal Rondine the Trader's outfit? Dress up like a pirate captain? Or even wear the Handler's outfit from Monster Hunter World?

There are also master rank variants of the secret armor sets from the original game to unlock, and while they look the same as the high rank versions, you can still upgrade to these if you liked the original. Here I'll walk you through how to unlock the main secret armor sets in Sunbreak and the master rank versions of those that were available in Monster Hunter Rise.

As a side note, master rank layered armor unlocks after you defeat the Afflicted Arzuros at MR 10 , after the main story is complete, so it takes a little while before you can style things exactly how you want.

Sunbreak armor: How to unlock the secret sets

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtMTK_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AmWR_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPBES_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIZhs_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are three secret armor sets in Sunbreak that become craftable when you get their specific materials. Two come from the Meowcenaries, while the third is acquired through the new Backroom Deals mechanic for The Argosy. Here's how to unlock each of the sets:

  • Barbania Set: Use the Letter of Introduction to activate Backroom Deals when sending a buddy off to acquire materials through The Argosy. The material you want is the Locked Treasure Chest . A list of the special items you have a chance to acquire through Backroom Deals appears on the right when setting up a trade request. If Locked Treasure Chest doesn't appear for you, it's either because you haven't acquired one yet, or haven't progressed your rank enough. It first appeared for me on the list in MR 4, but that might be because I'd just acquired one randomly through The Argosy.
  • Five Element Set: Send a Meowcenaries expedition to the Jungle. Any sparkling node has a chance to reward you with Nohsic Snuffcap , which will reveal the armor set at the blacksmith.
  • Snowshear Set: Send a Meowcenaries expedition to the Citadel. Any sparkling node has a chance to reward you with Grooved Bones , which will reveal the armor set at the blacksmith.
  • Dignified Set: While not really secret, you will need to acquire a Royal Certificate II in order to craft Rondine the Trader's outfit. I came across some by completing the main story and just generally helping people around Elgado Outpost.

If the Jungle and the Citadel haven't unlocked for the Meowcenaries yet, you'll have to progress your master rank and the story further until they are.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxIjU_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fV3NF_0gQXS69P00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Rise secret armor: How to get master rank versions

Using The Argosy and the Meowcenaries, you can also unlock master rank versions of the secret armor sets from the base game. These sets look the same as the high rank variants, but have some extra skills. To unlock each you'll need a new material you can get the same way as the old one:

Here are the Meowcenaries locations, materials, and the master rank sets they correspond to:

  • Lava Caverns - Flounce Jelly - Jelly X
  • Shrine Ruins -  Rainbowshrooms - Grand Chaos
  • Frost Islands - Jewel of the Fallen Star - Edel X
  • Sandy Plains - Sinister Gloomcloth - Death Stench X
  • Flooded Forest - Maximumpkin - Mosgharl X

When setting up a trade request with The Argosy, these potential materials will be listed on the right hand side. Here's the master rank set that each of them corresponds to:

  • Large Toxic Kumori - Spio X
  • Large Armored Bream - Vaik X
  • Split-Jaw Buttlefly - Rhopessa X
  • Valiabiscus - Melahoa X
  • Deep Shell - Shell-Studded X
  • Sun Springnight Karp - Makulva X

There are also lots of armor sets you can get just by completing requests around Elgado, so it's definitely worth looking around and grabbing what requests you can.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Manage A Cyberpunk Bar In Cloudpunk Spin-off Nivalis

The cyberpunk future might be controlled by corporations and slowly choked to death by pollution, but people still gotta eat. That's where you come in--you're hoping to make it big managing a restaurant in Nivalis, slowly climbing the ladder to become the best night spot in a glowing neon city.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mojang pays tribute to Technoblade on the Minecraft loading screen

Technoblade's signature crowned pig is now an official part of the game he loved. The death of Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade (opens in new tab) last week after a year-long struggle with cancer drew an outpouring of tributes from fellow streamers and Minecraft content creators. Shortly thereafter, Minecraft studio Mojang also paid its respects to the streamer by making a subtle but important change to the Minecraft Java Edition loading screen.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored#Future Plc#Armour#Video Game#Elgado#Rondine The Trader#Handler#Secr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Capcom
techeblog.com

Fallout New Vegas Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Modernizes the Game with the Latest Graphics Technologies

TeaserPlay lives up to its name, as the developers have released a teaser for a Fallout New Vegas remake in Unreal Engine 5. The team made full use of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 Lumen, Nanite, Screen Space Ray Tracing and Global Illumination Shader technologies. The latter being one of the most important, as it simulates lighting interactions with geometry and material surfaces to add realistic lighting.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How and where to pre-order Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is the latest big budget fighting game from Capcom, and with a release set for 2023, players can expect to continue seeing more content from the game ahead of its eventual launch. Developers and publishers are always looking for ways to incentivize players to purchase games early...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

How to start Sunbreak (opens in new tab): Get prepped. Sunbreak tips (opens in new tab): 7 things to know. Sunbreak switch skills (opens in new tab): Unlock your abilities. Sunbreak secret armor (opens in new tab): Get the new sets. Purecrystal is one of the new crafting materials to...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Someone made Guitar Hero in Overwatch and it's pretty rad

Ever since Overwatch Workshop (opens in new tab) was introduced in 2019, it's been a great way to kill time while matchmaking and also given players the opportunity to do some incredibly creative things with a very simple scripting system. I've spent far too many hours in the fashion show and big boss battle-style custom games, but now I think I've found a new favourite.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy