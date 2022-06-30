ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

7 things to know before starting Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Conquer Elgado with these Sunbreak guides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r7Lq_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

How to start Sunbreak : Get prepped
Sunbreak monsters : New beasts
Sunbreak switch skills : Unlock your abilities
Sunbreak secret armor : Get the new sets
Sunbreak review : What we reckon
Sunbreak Cohoots : Get the bird mask
Sunbreak Monksnail : Get the snail hat

Monster Hunter Rise may be the easiest instalment in the series to jump into, but that doesn't mean it's a simple game. The new expansion, Sunbreak, doesn't just add new features: it also kind of backpedals on some older ones, changing the way they work and what they can provide.

It's a lot to get used to, but puzzling out what new mechanics can offer is part of the fun in every Monster Hunter. There are new monsters, armor sets, weapons, skills, forms of endemic life, buddy abilities, and—*deep breath*—brand new switch skills and the highly-anticipated switch skill swap. If you're already feeling a little overwhelmed, then maybe I can help out.

Having spent an unhealthy amount of time in Elgado now, here are 7 entries that summarise the key changes that Sunbreak brings to Monster Hunter Rise, as well as some things that you might want to look out for when you start playing yourself. Happy hunting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsnH3_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

1. The environment is your best pal

Monster Hunter's world was never exactly the friendliest of locations, what with all the rampaging monsters and such. But more often than not the environment proves to be a useful ally when battling big bad creatures. Sunbreak pushes this even further with new types of ensnaring and endemic life like the spear squid, which deal lots of damage if you can lure a monster into their path. The environments are more dangerous, too, with rocks and towers that you can collapse, or swamps filled with Thornytoads that attack any creature that comes near.

Most important of all there are two new types of wirebug in Sunbreak. The golden variant grants extra material drops when you're wyvern riding, while the red version makes mounted punishers deal significantly more damage. In general Sunbreak provides far more versatility in terms of turning the world to your advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133Trs_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

2. Buddies are even stronger

Both buddy types get some significant upgrades in Sunbreak. Palamutes now have pouches that carry excess materials you gather, and can also unlock the amazing Palamute Silkbinder: a back-mounted wirebug ballista that restrains monsters. On the other side, you can earn powerful Secret Support Moves for your Palicos by completing quests with each type, and you can even swap them and regular support moves at the buddy dojo.

You can also now increase buddy skill memory using Eurekacorn , a new material you gather through The Argosy and the Meowcenaries. Finally, there's Buddy Recon , a new pre-hunt ability that lets you set up fast travel points without having sub camps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcCaE_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

3. Characters actually fight with you now instead of just talking about it

For those that plan to play through all of Sunbreak solo, you'll actually have a little help this time around. Followers are NPC hunters that you can join up with, and once you complete their quests you'll be able to create a party with those available and head out on Support Surveys to hunt monsters. Best of all, the knight Fiorayne will join you for all significant story quests and she's actually incredibly capable.

I was expecting Followers to be a bit janky in terms of their monster hunting abilities, but they're great; they even heal you with support items and run off to mount other monsters and bring them back to fight the one you're hunting.

(Image credit: Capcom)

4. You can now play Monster Hunter like Bloodborne

Sunbreak's new armor skills are strong. Seregios' Bladescale Hone lets you regain sharpness when evading. Astalos' Chain Crit can deal more damage with successive hits. But out of all of them, Malzeno's skill is probably the strongest. You can get the Blood Rite skill from the Malzeno chest and coil armor pieces and it lets you heal yourself when you deal damage to a broken area of a monster.

While not so useful at the start of a fight, if you equip up to level three of the ability and also have Partbreaker, before long you can effectively negate most of the damage that's dealt to you. Honestly, it's refreshing as hell being able to heal by attacking rather than having to back off and quickly drop a first aid med.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Hrw7_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

5. There are new hidden armour sets and rampage decorations

On top of the skills, there are some new hidden armor sets you can get through the Meowcenaries or The Argosy, including master rank variants of those that were available in the base game. Armor Decorations have also been upgraded. Rather than ramping up weapons like you used to, it's now possible to craft a Rampage Decoration with a specific effect that you can slot into your weapon.

A lot of these are weapon-specific, and range from buffing Demon Mode to increasing affinity when you land lots of hits in a short window. The best part is you don't actually have to do any rampages to get them: just defeat their namesake monster in master rank and you'll be able to craft the relevant one. You can also now get level four decorations, which provide even higher skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txmbI_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

As you probably know, Switch Skill Swap is a new ability that lets you alternate between two different Switch Skill loadouts, letting you change your playstyle mid-hunt. What you might not know is there are skill types that grant your switching action an additional effect. Quick Breath and Redirection come from the level three decorations of the same name, while Furious comes from the Grand Divine Ire armor set.

Quick Breath lets you remove some status effects and heal yourself slightly when you perform a skill switch, while Redirection turns a well-timed switch into a guard ability. Level two of Redirection nullifies incoming damage completely, recovers wirebug gauge, and performs a special evade. This skill is very powerful for weapons that don't really have effective guard abilities, and as an insect glaive player I found it incredibly useful at times. Furious, on the other hand, buffs defense when you are using your red switch skill set, and temporarily grants infinite stamina when you switch to the blue set, which is pretty darn strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3Vxe_0gQXS3VE00

(Image credit: Capcom)

7. Defense is king

I feel like I underestimated how hard Sunbreak's monsters would hit. I kind of ran into a wall when I had to fight the Espinas and it one-shotted me with its first charge. This is master rank, so I guess it shouldn't be surprising how much damage the monsters deal, but even as someone who already had an endgame hunter, it felt like a big jump. Definitely craft some master rank armor as soon as you can and don't neglect those Mega Armorskins and Demon Drugs. The Chainmail X set is a great choice since it has strong defense and stamina recovery and you can get it very quickly for low cost.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Sunbreak expansion nearly doubles Monster Hunter Rise's Steam player record

Monster Hunter Rise is probably 2022's sleeper title on PC. It racked up pretty big numbers, but releasing in mid-January and sharing its early-year release window with Elden Ring in February did it no favors. Well, it's asleep no more, as the release of the Sunbreak expansion has led Capcom's latest monster hunting title to nearly double its record concurrent player count on Steam, by SteamDB (opens in new tab)'s reckoning.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hidden gems you shouldn't miss before the Steam Summer Sale ends

With each passing season, the Steam sales become harder to navigate. Countless new games launch on the store every year, and the dispassionate algorithms that rule the storefront grow increasingly unlikely to show you anything but the year’s bestsellers. There's a growing number of fantastic games that come and go with zero fanfare.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#7 Things#Fast Travel#Video Game
PC Gamer

Mojang pays tribute to Technoblade on the Minecraft loading screen

Technoblade's signature crowned pig is now an official part of the game he loved. The death of Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade (opens in new tab) last week after a year-long struggle with cancer drew an outpouring of tributes from fellow streamers and Minecraft content creators. Shortly thereafter, Minecraft studio Mojang also paid its respects to the streamer by making a subtle but important change to the Minecraft Java Edition loading screen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Capcom
PC Gamer

Someone made Guitar Hero in Overwatch and it's pretty rad

Ever since Overwatch Workshop (opens in new tab) was introduced in 2019, it's been a great way to kill time while matchmaking and also given players the opportunity to do some incredibly creative things with a very simple scripting system. I've spent far too many hours in the fashion show and big boss battle-style custom games, but now I think I've found a new favourite.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Cycle: Frontier review

What is it? A PvPvE extraction shooter. Reviewed on Nvidia GeForce GTX-970, Intel i7-4790K, 16GB RAM. Link Official site (opens in new tab) A sub-genre has been brewing away amid the tide of battle royales and hero shooters. The obtuse shorthand is PvPvE, which essentially means multiple players having to occupy and fight through a shared space full of baddies in the pursuit of competing goals. There aren't a ton of these kinds of games but they capture something of the potential for memorable stories that you'd get out of a DayZ, with the tighter structure of a competitive match. At their best they are an endless story generator, capitalising on the scope of possible interactions while applying pressure to have players make increasingly dangerous decisions.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti goes on sale with a bundled 1600W PSU

EVGA has released its long teased (opens in new tab) RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid Gaming graphics card. As if you needed any reminding after seeing its $2,499 price tag, this isn’t a card with mass market appeal. Perhaps wary that potential buyers will keel over in shock, EVGA is bundling a 1600W Supernova PSU with the card.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The best Raft mods

It's not necessary to use Raft mods to have fun with the seafaring survival game, but they can certainly make your life a little easier. Maybe you're having a blast playing with friends but want something more chill for your own solo world. Some mods offer quality of life improvements,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy