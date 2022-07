Click here to read the full article. Netflix has greenlit Swedish comedy film “One More Time” with Hedda Stiernstedt (“Beforeigners”) in the leading role. Jonatan Etzler will make his directorial feature debut with the film, which is set to hit Netflix in 2023. In “One More Time,” Stiernstedt plays 40-year-old Amelia who is hit by a bus on her birthday. When she wakes up, she suddenly finds the year is 2002 and Amelia is 18 again – allowing her to right all the mistakes she made the first time round. But as she finds herself stuck in a “Groundhog Day” time loop –...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO