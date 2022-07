Welcome to the 18th edition of the New Albany Walking Classic. It’s always inspiring to see the mass of walkers at the starting line ready to walk for health and/or competition. This year is extra special as we are reintroducing the half marathon. We couldn’t resist the many requests to provide the opportunity to meet the challenge of conquering 13.1 miles. For many years, the half marathon distance has been regarded as a special challenge for the running community and, as we have discovered, this is not unique to runners only, but also to those athletes who are walkers.

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO