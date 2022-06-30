Frontwave Credit Union Buys Arena Naming Rights

The founder of Carnitas Snack Shack has returned to San Diego after a stint in the Pacific Northwest and has taken the executive chef role at North County's incoming GP Diner. Chef Hanis Cavin is a San Diego native and classically trained chef that earned his culinary degree at the New England Culinary Institute. He founded the Carnitas' Snack Shack brand with the opening of the first restaurant on the outskirts of San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2011, which became an instant hit with its menu of pork-centric dishes. Along with partners Sweet100, a local private equity firm led by Mike DiNorscia, the team brought a Carnitas' Snack Shack location to San Diego's waterfront Embarcadero in Spring 2016. Snack Shack also expanded to Petco Park in 2017 where it has two locations in left field.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO