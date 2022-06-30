ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontwave Credit Union Buys Arena Naming Rights

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased in Oceanside has bought the naming rights to a new indoor arena in the El Corazon section of the city and is running a series of what it calls “give-back” events that started in May with free gas. The 171,291-square-foot arena is scheduled to be the...

www.sdbj.com

News 8 KFMB

Crowds pack San Diego beaches for 4th of July holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People started staking out spots in the sand bright and early Monday morning. San Diego beaches saw big crowds over the weekend. The 4th of July holiday is expected to be even busier. "It's gonna be crazy out here. We want to get a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Dozens of events set for Independence Day in San Diego County

Nearly every city in San Diego County has festivities scheduled Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July as the nation observes its 246th anniversary. — Vista will begin the party with its Independence Day celebration at Brengle Terrace Park. Park opens at 7 a.m., Moonlight Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. The DecaDames will perform at 7:35 p.m. and again after the fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m.;
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

CSU San Marcos Project Surveys Early ’22 Economic Trends

Almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began its assault on the success of businesses in San Diego County, the region’s overall economic trend looks to be moving in a healthy direction and in some sectors even eclipsing pre-pandemic status and numbers. Businesses that keep San Diego’s economy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Refinery29

A Week In San Diego, CA, On A $145,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a revenue manager working in tech who makes $145,000 per year and spends...
SAN DIEGO, CA
365traveler.com

59 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAN DIEGO, CA

Welcome to ‘America’s Finest City’ — a place where scenic ocean beaches collide with a historic seaport and waterfront. A place where you’ll find an abundance of wildlife from the land and sea. And a place where fun is only just a short drive away from one of the local theme parks and entertainment venues.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego reservoirs open on July 4th

San Diego, CA–As the Independence Day weekend arrives, the City of San Diego reminds everyone that its reservoirs offer a great variety of outdoor fun and recreation. All city reservoirs except Barrett and Hodges will be fully open on Monday, July 4. Families can picnic, anglers can take advantage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Carnitas' Snack Shack Founder Returns To San Diego With Executive Chef Role At Incoming GP Diner

The founder of Carnitas Snack Shack has returned to San Diego after a stint in the Pacific Northwest and has taken the executive chef role at North County's incoming GP Diner. Chef Hanis Cavin is a San Diego native and classically trained chef that earned his culinary degree at the New England Culinary Institute. He founded the Carnitas' Snack Shack brand with the opening of the first restaurant on the outskirts of San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2011, which became an instant hit with its menu of pork-centric dishes. Along with partners Sweet100, a local private equity firm led by Mike DiNorscia, the team brought a Carnitas' Snack Shack location to San Diego's waterfront Embarcadero in Spring 2016. Snack Shack also expanded to Petco Park in 2017 where it has two locations in left field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rent Prices Are Starting to Cool Down: The 5 Cities With the Most Significant Decreases

Summer is a notoriously busy moving season — and high rent prices often reflect that. But prices seem to be cooling a little compared to the last 12 months overall. Median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments are only up 0.5% month over month, and prices for two-bedrooms are down 2.9% as of June, according to the National Rent Report for June 2022 from Zumper, a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms and condos for rent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Big Bay Boom 2022: Where to Watch, How to Get There

San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, the Big Bay Boom, returns next week. The Fourth of July event typically draws about 500,000 spectators who line up their chairs and blankets along the waterfront hours before the fireworks show. The show starts at 9 p.m. The show will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to multiple federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

The Hamburger Hut Makes Triumphant Return To San Diego's North County

After being shut down by the city late last year, the hospitality team behind Moto Deli, Valentina Restaurant and Corner Pizza have reopened The Hamburger Hut, a San Diego burger & beer restaurant with a new tiki theme and full bar. Local entrepreneur Mario Guerra has been quietly launching eateries...
viatravelers.com

41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodger Insider

The House That Built Ted

Is this a “baseball object,” like the previous eleven in this series? Yes, because it has recently been for sale — you could have bought it, for less than half the price of a Mickey Mantle rookie card. This modest bungalow at 4121 Utah Street in San Diego is where Ted Williams grew up.
SAN DIEGO, CA

