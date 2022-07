Pickaway – Pickaway county battled rough terrain after a call for help came of a person overdosing in the woods. On Thursday, June 30th the 911 came in of a man that was overdosing and not breathing in the area of the Scioto River and US-23. The area is a known homeless encampment. One of the main issues with the encampment is that there are no access roads and getting to someone who needs immediate help is difficult.

PICKAWAY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO