ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

San Antonio sheriff rips into Gov Abbott for turning migrant trailer tragedy into ‘one big campaign stunt’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z07o5_0gQWv3Fq00

The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.

Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.

Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies.

“These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” he wrote.

The Republican governor, who is facing re-election for a third term in November, has taken an aggressive stance on unauthorised migration and has made it central to his political campaign.

In response to Mr Abbott’s tweet, Sheriff Salazar wrote to Mr Biden and urged him to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings.

“I have watched as Governor Greg Abbott has painted this humanitarian crisis as some sort of enemy invasion,” the sheriff said in his letter, which was obtained by KSAT .

“Governor Abbott has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort. I know it’s ineffective, because my deputies and surrounding county sheriffs deal with the aftermath every single day in the form of vehicle pursuits and even rescue operations with dozens of victims at a time.”

“Abbott has jailed countless immigrants on worthless charges that have only served to clog an already over-taxed state prison system, which has had a trickledown effect on overcrowded local jails,” he added.

The sheriff called on the White House to help Bexar County deal with undocumented migration “not as the enemy invasion it has been portrayed as, but as the humanitarian crisis it truly is”, and asked the president for more assistance in fighting those that “profit off the misery of smuggling victims”.

Sheriff Salazar added that he was disappointed that “a perceived lack of action on the part of the US government has allowed the governor of my state to use this issue as one big campaign stunt”.

“I’m angry, Mr President. I’m angry that I could not stop this mass loss of life in my county. I’m angry that, despite my best efforts to appeal to your administration, I have not received a response,” he added.

Vice President Kamala Harris also pushed back against the Texas governor’s claims that the ongoing crisis was the Biden administration’s fault.

During an interview with NPR on Wednesday, the Democrat fielded told co-host Asma Khalid: “I think that your raising the point about how the governor of that state responded really highlights part of the problem because his response, where there are 50 dead bodies in his state, is to go straight to politics instead of dealing with the realities of the issue.”

“The realities of the issue include what we need to do on the issue of smuggling, for example,” the vice-president pointed out, adding that the Biden administration “has been taking that quite seriously”.

Officials have called the tractor-trailer tragedy one of the “deadliest smuggling incidents in US history”.

Local reports said that of the 53 people who died, 40 were identified as male and 13 as female. Most of them have been identified as migrants.

Comments / 512

michael robertson
4d ago

if Biden had kept Trumps border policy in effect we wouldn't have these problems. Dems have been politicizing this too by too.

Reply(58)
196
Scat Pack!! 392
4d ago

That’s not it at all!!!! Abbott cares! This Sheriff should as well and work with Abbott to protect these poor people! This is sickening of this Sheriff!!!!!

Reply(36)
132
D Brooks
4d ago

it a illegal crossing the border laws are not being used a and the border patrol is overwhelmed by so many illegals coming across the border hundreds and thousands at one time and this goes on everyday since Biden overturned the border policy his first day in office !!

Reply(13)
83
Related
The Week

Newsom attacks DeSantis in Fourth of July ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack." Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Gov Abbott#Rips#Politics State#Republican#Ksat
messenger-news.com

Palestine Man Linked to San Antonio Migrant Deaths

PALESTINE – A Palestine man has been linked to what Homeland Security officials are calling “… the single deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.”. Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested on June 28, in Palestine. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Accused in Cyclist Death Returned to Texas After Capture in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home is back in Texas after being arrested in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was booked in the Harris County Jail in Houston on Saturday, KXAN-TV in Austin reported. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

CBS News poll: Governor Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke 49%-41%

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new CBS News-YouGov Texas poll conducted for CBS DFW found Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. If the election were held today, 49% of Texans surveyed said they would vote for Abbott, the two-term Republican incumbent, while 41% said they would vote for O'Rourke, a former Congressman from El Paso and former Presidential candidate.Governor Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he's doing. Most Republicans like the job he's doing, most Democrats do not, and Independents are split down the middle. Still, in a state that...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Troopers Working the Border Seized 25 Bundles of Neatly Wrapped Mexican Cartel Cocaine

AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
Josue Torres

Newsom seems to get ready for 2024 presidential run, as he launches ads in other states

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking reelection. However, he will appear on TV ads that will broadcast in Florida on Monday. The advertisements are Newsom’s newest effort, according to his aides, to advocate for Democratic ideals on a national level. Lately, he’s been criticizing rival governors in Texas and Florida, participating in national media interviews, and even criticizing his fellow Democrats for their lack of activism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy