Scientists warn deal to save biodiversity is in jeopardy

In the article, the authors present a multi-agent model that simulates the development of the COVID-19 pandemic at the regional level. The developed what-if system is a multi-agent generalization of the SEIR epidemiological model, which enables predicting the pandemic's course in various regions of Poland, taking into account Poland's spatial and demographic diversity, the residents' level of mobility, and, primarily, the level of restrictions imposed and the associated compliance. The developed simulation system considers detailed topographic data and the residents' professional and private lifestyles specific to the community. A numerical agent represents each resident in the system, thus providing a highly detailed model of social interactions and the pandemic's development. The developed model, made publicly available as free software, was tested in three representative regions of Poland. As the obtained results indicate, implementing social distancing and limiting mobility is crucial for impeding a pandemic before the development of an effective vaccine. It is also essential to consider a given community's social, demographic, and topographic specificity and apply measures appropriate for a given region.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO