ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scientists warn deal to save biodiversity is in jeopardy

By Natasha Gilbert, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservation groups say that a lack of political leadership has bogged down negotiations. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some conservation scientists are warning that a global deal to protect the environment is under threat after negotiations stalled during international talks in Nairobi last week. They are...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Accelerated western European heatwave trends linked to more-persistent double jets over Eurasia

Persistent heat extremes can have severe impacts on ecosystems and societies, including excess mortality, wildfires, and harvest failures. Here we identify Europe as a heatwave hotspot, exhibiting upward trends that are three-to-four times faster compared to the rest of the northern midlatitudes over the past 42 years. This accelerated trend is linked to atmospheric dynamical changes via an increase in the frequency and persistence of double jet stream states over Eurasia. We find that double jet occurrences are particularly important for western European heatwaves, explaining up to 35% of temperature variability. The upward trend in the persistence of double jet events explains almost all of the accelerated heatwave trend in western Europe, and about 30% of it over the extended European region. Those findings provide evidence that in addition to thermodynamical drivers, atmospheric dynamical changes have contributed to the increased rate of European heatwaves, with implications for risk management and potential adaptation strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The expansion of natural gas infrastructure puts energy transitions at risk

Whether additional natural gas infrastructure is needed or would be detrimental to achieving climate protection goals is currently highly controversial. Here we combine five perspectives to argue why expansion of the natural gas infrastructure hinders a renewable energy future and is no bridge technology. We highlight that natural gas is a fossil fuel with a significantly underestimated climate impact that hinders decarbonization through carbon lock-in and stranded assets. We propose five ways to avoid common shortcomings for countries that are developing strategies for greenhouse gas reduction: manage methane emissions of the entire natural gas value chain, revise assumptions of scenario analyses with new research insights on greenhouse gas emissions related to natural gas, replace the 'bridge' narrative with unambiguous decarbonization criteria, avoid additional natural gas lock-ins and methane leakage, and take climate-related risks in energy infrastructure planning seriously.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Calculation of horizontal displacement of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors based on minimum potential energy method

Combined with the deformation characteristics of flexible retaining structure, the horizontal displacement calculation method of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors is proposed. Based on the minimum potential energy method, the analytical solution of horizontal displacement of slope under self-weight and additional load is derived, and the influence of soil parameters and supporting structure parameters on displacement is analyzed. The proposed calculation method is applied to a practical engineering and compared with the numerical simulation, which shows that the method is reasonable and reliable. The minimum potential energy method is clear in concept and simple in solving the horizontal displacement of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors. The calculation method proposed in this paper can be applied to the structural optimization design of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors, and further enrich the displacement calculation theory of slope supported by flexible retaining structure.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Justin Trudeau
Nature.com

Using multiagent modeling to forecast the spatiotemporal development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Poland

In the article, the authors present a multi-agent model that simulates the development of the COVID-19 pandemic at the regional level. The developed what-if system is a multi-agent generalization of the SEIR epidemiological model, which enables predicting the pandemic's course in various regions of Poland, taking into account Poland's spatial and demographic diversity, the residents' level of mobility, and, primarily, the level of restrictions imposed and the associated compliance. The developed simulation system considers detailed topographic data and the residents' professional and private lifestyles specific to the community. A numerical agent represents each resident in the system, thus providing a highly detailed model of social interactions and the pandemic's development. The developed model, made publicly available as free software, was tested in three representative regions of Poland. As the obtained results indicate, implementing social distancing and limiting mobility is crucial for impeding a pandemic before the development of an effective vaccine. It is also essential to consider a given community's social, demographic, and topographic specificity and apply measures appropriate for a given region.
WORLD
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Global Biodiversity#Un
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High output mode-locked laser empowered by defect regulation in 2D BiOSe saturable absorber

Atomically thin Bi2O2Se has emerged as a novel two-dimensional (2D) material with an ultrabroadband nonlinear optical response, high carrier mobility and excellent air stability, showing great potential for the realization of optical modulators. Here, we demonstrate a femtosecond solid-state laser at 1.0"‰Âµm with Bi2O2Se nanoplates as a saturable absorber (SA). Upon further defect regulation in 2D Bi2O2Se, the average power of the mode-locked laser is improved from 421"‰mW to 665"‰mW, while the pulse width is decreased from 587"‰fs to 266"‰fs. Moderate Ar+ plasma treatments are employed to precisely regulate the O and Se defect states in Bi2O2Se nanoplates. Nondegenerate pump-probe measurements show that defect engineering effectively accelerates the trapping rate and defect-assisted Auger recombination rate of photocarriers. The saturation intensity is improved from 3.6"‰Â±"‰0.2 to 12.8"‰Â±"‰0.6"‰MW"‰cmâˆ’2 after the optimized defect regulation. The enhanced saturable absorption and ultrafast carrier lifetime endow the high-performance mode-locked laser with both large output power and short pulse duration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Atomic-scale insights on hydrogen trapping and exclusion at incoherent interfaces of nanoprecipitates in martensitic steels

Hydrogen is well known to embrittle high-strength steels and impair their corrosion resistance. One of the most attractive methods to mitigate hydrogen embrittlement employs nanoprecipitates, which are widely used for strengthening, to trap and diffuse hydrogen from enriching at vulnerable locations within the materials. However, the atomic origin of hydrogen-trapping remains elusive, especially in incoherent nanoprecipitates. Here, by combining in-situ scanning Kelvin probe force microscopy and aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy, we unveil distinct scenarios of hydrogen-precipitate interaction in a high-strength low-alloyed martensitic steel. It is found that not all incoherent interfaces are trapping hydrogen; some may even exclude hydrogen. Atomic-scale structural and chemical features of the very interfaces suggest that carbon/sulfur vacancies on the precipitate surface and tensile strain fields in the nearby matrix likely determine the hydrogen-trapping characteristics of the interface. These findings provide fundamental insights that may lead to a better coupling of precipitation-strengthening strategy with hydrogen-insensitive designs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elasticity of podosome actin networks produces nanonewton protrusive forces

Actin filaments assemble into force-generating systems involved in diverse cellular functions, including cell motility, adhesion, contractility and division. It remains unclear how networks of actin filaments, which individually generate piconewton forces, can produce forces reaching tens of nanonewtons. Here we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to unveil how the nanoscale architecture of macrophage podosomes enables basal membrane protrusion. We show that the sum of the actin polymerization forces at the membrane is not sufficient to explain podosome protrusive forces. Quantitative analysis of podosome organization demonstrates that the core is composed of a dense network of bent actin filaments storing elastic energy. Theoretical modelling of the network as a spring-loaded elastic material reveals that it exerts forces of a few tens of nanonewtons, in a range similar to that evaluated experimentally. Thus, taking into account not only the interface with the membrane but also the bulk of the network, is crucial to understand force generation by actin machineries. Our integrative approach sheds light on the elastic behavior of dense actin networks and opens new avenues to understand force production inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Forecasting of the wind speed under uncertainty

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77280-y, published online 20 November 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Autoantibodies against IFNÎ± in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and susceptibility for infection: a retrospective case-control study

IFNÎ± and anti-IFNÎ± autoantibodies have been implicated in susceptibility both for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and viral infection. We aimed to analyze the SLE disease phenotype and risk for infection associated with anti-IFN-Î± IgG autoantibodies in SLE patients In this multidisciplinary retrospective single referral center study, all consecutive patients with SLE admitted between January 1st and November 30th 2020 were considered. All subjects fulfilled the ACR/EULAR 2019 criteria for SLE. Anti-IFNÎ± IgG autoantibodies were quantified at admission by ELISA. Demographic, medical history, laboratory, treatment, and outcome data were extracted from electronic medical records using a standardized data collection form. 180 patients [female 87.2%, median age of 44.4 (34"“54.2) years] were included. The median disease duration was 10Â years [4"“20] with a median SLEDAI score of 2 [0"“4] at study time. Fifty-four (30%) patients had a past-history of lupus nephritis. One hundred and forty-four (80%) had received long-term glucocorticoids and 99 (55%) immunosuppressive drugs. Overall, 127 infections-mostly bacterial and viral-were reported in 95 (52.8%) patients. Twenty SLE patients (11.1%) had positive anti-IFNÎ± IgG autoantibodies with a titer ranging from 10 to 103 UA/mL. Age, sex, SLE phenotype and treatment did not significantly differ between SLE patients with or without anti-IFNÎ±. Infection rate was similar in both groups except for tuberculosis which was more frequent in patients with anti-IFNÎ± (20% vs. 3.1%, p"‰="‰0.01). The prevalence of autoantibodies against IFNÎ± is high in SLE and associated with a higher frequency of tuberculosis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy