Plan NH Presents 2022 Merit Awards of Excellence

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tickets are on sale for two fundraising concerts in New Hampshire that will help Ukrainian refugees. Organizers are hoping for a big turnout to raise as much money as possible. The war in Ukraine isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon and in the Granite...
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
The general assistance hotel program reverted to pre-pandemic guidelines July 1. People enrolled in the program can remain in hotels on a longer-term basis under a new transitional housing program.
Read the story on VTDigger here: State shifts hotel housing program to longer-term, more stable transitional housing.
The outdoor pool on Peirce Island in Portsmouth is closed Monday due to "acts of vandalism," according to the Portsmouth DPW's Twitter account. Portsmouth Police Sgt. Nick Small told Seacoast Current that it looks like someone jumped the fence, entered the pool, and defecated in the water on Sunday night. There is no security footage available, according to Lt. David Keaveny.
Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
It's always been a popular spot during the summer months, but for those of you who don't know, you can enjoy a fun summer tubing trip down the Saco River in Mount Washington Valley, NH. At approximately 136 miles long, the Saco River travels from Saco Lake in the White...
HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Massachusetts communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the Hingham Lions Club announced the protected...
CONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a dental...
What is being billed as the “world’s largest sunflower house” will open next month in Woodstock, Vt. The Sunflower House at Billings Farm & Museum, a 20,000 square foot floral labyrinth with over 100 varieties of sunflowers, will open on July 30 and peak in mid-August, with blooms through early September. The house has been created and maintained by master gardener Ben Pauly of the Woodstock Inn & Resort.
It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
In the early 1970s, as the United States began preparing for its Bicentennial, Boston decided that the U.S.S. Constitution would be a focal point of the city’s anniversary celebrations, with a new museum to the celebrated warship opening at the Charlestown Navy Yard. The three-masted heavy frigate, launched in...
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released.
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
ARUNDEL, Maine — A state income replacement program for Maine farms struggling with financial losses caused by contamination from toxic chemicals, known as PFAS, is expected to be rolled out in a few weeks. But the owner of a York county farm worries about falling through the cracks. Fred...
