Lebanon, NH

Plan NH Presents 2022 Merit Awards of Excellence

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan NH presented its 2022 Merit Awards of Excellence to The Factory on Willow in Manchester, led by Eckman Construction; Visions Green Street in Lebanon, led by MA+KE Architects;...

University of New Hampshire Announces May 2022 Graduates

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
DURHAM, CT
Bear 'showing no fear of humans' closes NH campground

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation. 
BARTLETT, NH
Vermont ski resort to change name

POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
POMFRET, VT
Portsmouth, NH, Outdoor Public Pool Closed Due to Vandalism

The outdoor pool on Peirce Island in Portsmouth is closed Monday due to "acts of vandalism," according to the Portsmouth DPW's Twitter account. Portsmouth Police Sgt. Nick Small told Seacoast Current that it looks like someone jumped the fence, entered the pool, and defecated in the water on Sunday night. There is no security footage available, according to Lt. David Keaveny.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
New Hampshire expands Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults

CONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a dental...
CONCORD, NH
The World’s ‘Largest Sunflower House’ To Open In Woodstock, Vermont, Next Month

What is being billed as the “world’s largest sunflower house” will open next month in Woodstock, Vt. The Sunflower House at Billings Farm & Museum, a 20,000 square foot floral labyrinth with over 100 varieties of sunflowers, will open on July 30 and peak in mid-August, with blooms through early September. The house has been created and maintained by master gardener Ben Pauly of the Woodstock Inn & Resort.
WOODSTOCK, VT
The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
WARREN, VT
Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH

