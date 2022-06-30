TV Schedules

Netflix Greenlights Swedish Comedy ‘One More Time’ Starring Hedda Stiernstedt. Netflix has greenlit a Groundhog Day-esque Swedish comedy film from Student Academy Award-winning Jonatan Etzler starring Beforeigners’ Hedda Stiernstedt. In One More Time, Amelia, played by Stiernstedt, is hit by a bus on the night of her 40th birthday and wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she’d intended it to be. But when she starts to wake up again and again on this same day, she has to figure out the key to what she needs to fix, in order to literally leave the past behind and return to the present day. Airing next year, the feature is written by Tove Forsman and Sofie Forsman (Young Royals, The Playlist) and directed by Etzler who won a Student Academy Award for the short film Get Ready with Me. “The timing for a retrospect look-back on the early 2000s feels right and diving into that era is filled with so much joy,” said Stiernstedt.

