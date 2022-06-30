ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Area rodeo athletes saddle up for local competition

Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLSON — The 82nd edition of the Mission Mountain Rodeo hosted at the Polson Fairgrounds’Les Baldwin Arena provided spectators with a lot of grab-the-edge-of-your-seat rodeo action last weekend. On Friday and Saturday evening, about 100 cowboys and cowgirls from around Northwest Montana battled for top prize money...

