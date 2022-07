BALTIMORE -- This is the Marcus Semien the Rangers have been waiting for. Now more than a month removed from his early-season slump, Semien continued to return to form Monday, doing a little bit of everything in Texas’ 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. Connecting for a go-ahead ninth-inning home run off struggling Baltimore closer Jorge López, Semien snapped a 5-5 tie to cap a three-hit day before the Rangers’ bullpen bent in the ninth and broke in the 10th.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO