Some of the perks of compact cars include the lower purchase price and excellent fuel economy. Also, thanks to their power-to-weight ratio, compacts offer better performance for the price and excellent maneuverability in small spaces. There are plenty of small cars out there, but if you can’t decide between the practical 2022 Honda Civic and the fun 2022 Mini Cooper, allow us to show you four reasons why you should pick the Civic.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO