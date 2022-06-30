Stockton resident charged with several felonies following Larceny complaint

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO