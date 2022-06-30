ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 27th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Blaydon Niles, 30, of Falconer, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. Niles was pulled over for...

chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Hamburg arrested for aggravated DWI and drug charges

On June 28, 2022, Troopers out of SP Holland arrested Brittany R. Catalino 31, of Hamburg, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, criminal possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance not in original container. On June 28,2022, Troopers received multiple reports of an erratic operator on SR 16...
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens killed in 3-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County

COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday afternoon, two people were killed in a three-car crash in Cattaraugus County. Shortly after 2:30, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to W. Perimeter Road in Coldspring, where a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed. Five other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The names of […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man arrested on weapon, drug charges

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Bemus Point woman arrested during investigation of domestic incident

On July 2nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Megan Truver, 28, of Bemus Point, for Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Chautauqua County Deputies and State Troopers responded to an address in Bemus Point for a report of a domestic dispute. Responding officers attempted...
BEMUS POINT, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Drug Possession at SCI Forest; DUI Crash on Route 666

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville was contacted by SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, regarding a visitor with drugs in his/her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Drug...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cherry Creek Man Charged in Altercation

An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHERRY CREEK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville Man Jailed on Assault Charge

A late-night fight led to the arrest of a Forestville man on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Forestville just before midnight and took 42-year-old Douglas Baldwin into custody. An investigation found that Baldwin allegedly assaulted a victim during the incident. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault.
FORESTVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify 2 Men Wanted for Attempted Homicide for Firing at Police

Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
ERIE, PA
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda Woman arrested from Lockport Walmart larceny

On June 30, 2022 at approximately 4:23PM, Troopers responded to a call at Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Rd in the Town of Lockport for a report of Petit Larceny. Angela Fitzsimons was attempting to leave the store with merchandise when she was stopped by Walmart staff. Fitzsimons was picked up by Troopers and processed at SP Lockport.

