Polson, MT

Fourth festivities planned across the valley

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

There are plenty of festivities and fun community events planned on and around the Fourth of July weekend. Here's a look at what's happening in the Mission Valley and beyond. Polson will kick off its annual Fourth of July festivities on Saturday with a "massive" 20-minute long...

montanarightnow.com

Arlee Powwow returns after 2-year hiatus

ARLEE — The Arlee Powwow returned from pandemic quarantine Friday amid the jingle of bells and a flurry of multicolored streamers. The multi-day celebration marked the first time the powwow has taken place since organizers suspended the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. For the revelers who...
ARLEE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

New Missoula County zoning code goes into effect

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect. The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula bear researcher's mementos burgled

Burglars looted the late grizzly researcher Chuck Jonkel’s Missoula home twice last week, stealing not only historic bear memorabilia but current wildlife research files. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel, Chuck Jonkel’s son, discovered the break-in on Monday at the home near the base of Mount Sentinel. The thieves had apparently spent hours rooting around in the house, taking the senior Jonkel’s collections of bear pins and jewelry, rare coins and stamps, spotting scopes, and other personal items. They also took several things belonging to Jamie Jonkel, including his FWP work computer and a sack full of thumb-drives loaded with photos and videos of grizzly management activity.
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Flippers find abandoned vehicle treasures at annual Missoula police auction

Rows of beat-up junkers and lemons lined the impound lot on West Third Street; weeds entangled some after sitting for months without movement. Most will start a new life after roughly 50 people milled through the yard at Pro Towing Service, trampling the grass to get a better look at the 40 abandoned vehicles up for auction by the City of Missoula on Thursday.
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Runner Earns Spot on Team USA

Jennifer Lichter, a 26-year-old trail runner from Whitefish, set off for an easy shake out run in Mammoth Lakes, California in mid-June, getting her legs ready for a big weekend. "It's race week baby!" she yelled at the camera in a video posted to social media. The...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Recovered from Middle Fork Flathead River Identified

A Kalispell man who died after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on June 21 has been identified as 43-year-old John Fitch, according to a Flathead County Sheriff's Office press release. Last Tuesday, the sheriff's office received a...
KALISPELL, MT

