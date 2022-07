U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and the eight other members of the Pennsylvania Republican House delegation endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, GOP nominee for Senate. “I’m grateful for the support of the Pennsylvania delegation and look forward to working with them to create a stronger and more prosperous Pennsylvania. Together, we will protect this critical U.S. Senate seat to ensure it does not fall into the hands of radical liberal John Fetterman,” Oz said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO