If you're a fan of life on the road and/or tiny homes, you need to see what one Illinois guy did to a van that is now a fabulous tiny home on wheels. I saw this neat space shared on Tiny House Listings. It's called "Van Life is Calling" and the best way to describe it is to show you pictures. I don't think I've ever seen so much done with such a small space. He's made a 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Top into a home.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO