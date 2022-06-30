ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

How Did A Minnesota Honor Roll Student Die As Her Parents Were Sleeping Upstairs?

By Jill Sederstrom
Oxygen
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As 17-year-old Tara Fitzgerald lay dying in the basement of her Minnesota home, her parents were asleep in their own bed not far away. They had no way of knowing that Tara — their quirky, artistic, honor roll student daughter — had made a mistake that would cost her...

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 20

pork chop
2d ago

the drug dealer should be getting death penalty he knew what he had and knew what it did ,and the kids today don't know any better or research anything before they do it drugs etc. not well done by friends who should of called 911 ,what a mess🤦

Reply(6)
14
BatDance_$$$
2d ago

No, a mistake is missing the exit that your GPS told you to take. What this girl did (taking drugs) was on her! Not blaming the drug dealer, internet or the music she listened to. She was 17 and knew right from wrong.

Reply(2)
7
Bill Durt
2d ago

unpopular opinion, if actual LSD and mushrooms were legal and regulated; we wouldn't lose the lives of children to black market drugs.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Virginia father dies by suicide after his toddler died in a hot car: 'A horrible tragedy'

A father died by suicide shortly after his toddler son perished after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, officials say. The parent and child, who have not been publicly identified, were found by police in Chesterfield County, Virginia. In a press release, the Chesterfield Police Department said they received a call "indicating that an 18-month-old male may have been left unattended in a vehicle for several hours" shortly before noon. Shortly afterward, officials "received additional information indicating that the child's father was ... making suicidal statements."
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Tiny clue in photo of toddler on the night her Australian mother went missing in Mexico might be 'vital' - as new text messages about the woman's relationship with her husband emerge

A tiny bloodstain on a toddler's hand captured in a social media post could be a vital clue in the hunt for her Australian mother missing in Mexico. Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on May 2 when she checked out of the family's Cancun hotel with husband Jorge Astudillo and two-year-old daughter, Adelynn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Woodbury, MN
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Fitzgerald
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
UPI News

Bodies of mother, 3 children recovered from Minnesota lake

July 2 (UPI) -- Minnesota police are investigating a possible triple-homicide after the bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a lake in Ramsay County. Officers with the Maplewood Police Department responded to calls reporting the suicide of an adult male in a mobile home neighborhood in Maplewood around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
New York Post

14-year-old busted for shooting at cop car in Staten Island

A 14-year-old boy was busted after he shot at two police officers in a cop car in Staten Island, authorities said. The uniformed officers were driving in a marked police cruiser near Prince Street and Vanderbilt Avenue around 10:10 p.m. when the teen approached them and opened fire, missing both officers and the vehicle, police said. The teen fled on foot but officers caught up with him and took him into custody. A handgun was recovered, cops said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Student#Dea#Honor Society#Police Interrogation#Prison
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy