Before there was Stand-Up Comedy, there were Cave Paintings. Art hoe academics Charlie Flynn & Amelia Ritthaler have curated 5 stand up comics to paint the cave that is the Brooklyn Comedy Collective with their stories of modern human history. In the postmodern wilderness of New York City, tales of epic battles, enormous beasts, and braving the elements become tales of twitter beef, subway delays, and bad Hinge dates.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO