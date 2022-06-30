(5PM-10PM Hourly Mic) Trap Mic (in LA)

Mic runs every hour on the hour from 2PM PT-5PM PT (last mic ends at 5:50PM PT) *Schedule may change on weekends due to booked shows. If too few comics sign-up, mic won’t happen; check sign-up at fourthwallcomedy.com. Venmo @fourth-wall or Cash. Proof of vaccination required by LA County.
Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
