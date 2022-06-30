ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Digital Trends

Among Us VR: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

We’ve called an emergency meeting, not because a body’s been found, but because a brand new way to trick and deceive your friends is on the way. Among Us was a sleeper hit that didn’t actually hit mainstream success until years after its initial launch. Thanks to some high-profile streamers picking it up, this simple social deduction game got so big so fast that the developers canceled their work on the sequel to add more support to the base game.
Gamespot

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - How To Start The DLC

Some games make you work hard for their DLC, sometimes making you progress hours in the main game before granting you access. Others let you in right from the start. Luckily for fans of Cuphead, the long awaited Delicious Last Course DLC is an example of the latter. Here's how to reach the new bosses and adventure within minutes of starting a new save file.
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Parasite Pack
IGN

Skate 4 Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Physics and Open World Mechanics

Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated titles from EA and that is mainly because the prequel to the series came out more than a decade ago. Recently we learned that a Skate 4 announcement was imminent as EA was seen sending out playtest invites to receive feedback and constructive criticism on the much awaited title they are working on. Almost a year ago the player's received a trailer from Skate which was titled, 'We are working on it'.
Gamespot

Kawspeely Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Epic is partnering with Kaws to create the Kawspeely outfit that'll be available on July 2. Kaws is a New York-based artist who is known for his sculpture work on characters and themes. The new Fortnite skin will be another in-game variant of Peely, a well-beloved character. The Kawspeely outfit...
Gamespot

The Best Cars To Buy In GTA Online

Cars are the name of the game when it comes to GTA Online. They're the most popular vehicles to collect and own, mostly because of the number of them in the online world of Los Santos. Every major update in GTA Online delivers new cars for players to buy, leading...
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
IGN

Destruction AllStars - Cinematic Trailer

New seasonal content is coming to Destruction AllStars. Check out the latest cinematic trailer for the game. Destruction AllStars is available on PlayStation Plus for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members as part of the new Game Catalog benefit.
Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14's August Patch Adds Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.2 will drop in late August and will include the highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature. In a new live letter, the FFXIV devs revealed more about what activities players can expect. Island Sanctuary is like a mini-farming sim within FFXIV. Players can create buildings, take care...
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Poster Hypes Ash's First Masters Tournament Battle

Pokemon's anime is now making its way through the Masters Tournament at least, and a new poster for Pokemon Journeys is hyping Ash Ketchum's first major battle in the quarterfinals! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash working his way up through the ranks of the world spanning World Coronation Series thus far, and he was able to battle his way into the top eight trainers of the world. The previous episode of the series airing in Japan officially kicked off this final tournament of champions, and Ash's debut will be happening within the next few episodes.
Gamespot

Existence = !Existence;

Existence = !Existence;
Gamespot

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game. Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.
Gamespot

X-Men: Red #4 - Three Short Stories About Death

Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, STORM faces a Galactic Illuminati… MAGNETO attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and ROBERTO DA COSTA ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!
COMICS

