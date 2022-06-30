ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ground Divers!

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Kawspeely Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Epic is partnering with Kaws to create the Kawspeely outfit that'll be available on July 2. Kaws is a New York-based artist who is known for his sculpture work on characters and themes. The new Fortnite skin will be another in-game variant of Peely, a well-beloved character. The Kawspeely outfit...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

X-Men: Red #4 - Three Short Stories About Death

Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, STORM faces a Galactic Illuminati… MAGNETO attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and ROBERTO DA COSTA ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!
COMICS
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sorry, Stranger Things, That AC Unit Isn't Historically Accurate

Period piece media isn't always the easiest. There have been many bloopers in historical dramas throughout the century of cinema, but viewers are becoming wiser when pointing out things that shouldn't be there. With Netflix's Stranger Things, even Winona Ryder helps out with script edits, but even she didn't notice...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Redfall's New Trailer Invites You To Bite Back Against Vampire Hordes

Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sign Up To Playtest The New Skate Game

Skate has an update, the Gjallarhorn is getting a different kind of nerf, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub is live! All this on today’s GameSpot News. The team behind the new Skate released a fun update video to announce an upcoming playtest. The video claims to feature pre-pre-pre-alpha footage, initially showing off very bare bones levels and character builds, which get into a ton of accidents, before transitioning into gameplay resembling something you would expect to play at home. All the while talking about how the team is implementing a lot of fan ideas into the game, highlighting some of the creative designs that seem ripped from a potential level builder, indicating that Skate 3’s Skate. Park mode could be returning for the new installment.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Thor: Love And Thunder Had A Gorr Scene That Was "Too Extreme," So It Was Cut

Christian Bale has shared new details on his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor said a scene involving his character's backstory was deemed "too extreme" to be featured in the final cut, so it was removed. This story contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
Gamespot

All Fortnite Live Events So Far

Fortnite is a game that is constantly growing and evolving, and it's become one of the most recognizable games in video game history. As it has grown, there have been a handful of Fortnite live events over the years that have captivated gamers. While not every Fortnite live event is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite's Reality Tree Shows Nostalgia Comes In Many Forms

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. Though it's likely intrinsically linked to the game's next major--and yet unnamed--villain, the vibrant Reality...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Stranger Things Season 4 Ending Explained

On July 1, Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 was released. While it was only two episodes long, it clocked in at four hours, with the finale coming in at nearly two and a half hours. A lot happened towards the end, and it may be a bit tough to piece together everything that happened. Don't worry, we're here to explain it all.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup of free games is live now. It's a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that are also available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members can claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dune 2 Delayed Slightly, New Godzilla Movie Lands 2024 Release Date

Dune: Part Two has been delayed, Warner Bros. announced today as part of a scheduling update for some of its upcoming films. The movie has shifted a few weeks, moving from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023, according to Deadline. Filming is expected to begin this fall in Budapest,...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Nerf Gjallarhorn Goes On Sale On July 7, Looks Massive And Ornate

Bungie has revealed new details on its upcoming Nerf Gjallarhorn replica rocket launcher, and the good news is that this Destiny 2 toy looks like it'll be an ornate and adult-sized toy to proudly display on your shelf. The bad news is that the price has increased--now $185--for the Exotic rocket launcher toy, which will ship out in its own bespoke box.
VIDEO GAMES

