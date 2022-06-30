ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

States spending the most on fireworks

By Stacker
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree states saw fireworks spending increase more than 5x since 2008. Nationally, fireworks spending more than doubled since 2008. South Dakota had some...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Missouri lawmaker resigns from House after fraud conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri legislator has resigned her seat after being convicted of falsely claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for COVID-19. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican state Rep. Tricia Derges sent her resignation letter to House Speaker Rob Vescovo on Friday. She was convicted in June on 22 counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors have argued she claimed nearly $900,000 in federal funding for COVID-19 treatments that weren’t performed or had already been performed. They also allege she promoted amniotic fluid as a COVID-19 treatment and other diseases by falsely claiming it contained stem cells.
MISSOURI STATE
KTVZ

‘Join us in California’: Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California. Newsom says in the ad that he urges Florida residents to “join us in California.” Newsom has said he has no interest in running for president, but the ad is sure to stoke speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing national office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Flags to be lowered in Kentucky after 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says flags at state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant. Beshear said in a new release that flags will be lowered Tuesday morning and remain at half-staff until sunset Thursday in remembrance of Floyd County sheriff’s deputy and Martin City fire Chief William Petry, Prestonsburg police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg police Officer Jacob Chaffins. The three were killed Thursday night in an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia in eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTVZ

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” Some had been at the funeral home since March. Parker says the owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police. The owner has not responded to a request for comment from the Associated Press.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a tubing accident in Richmond over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Department of Wildlife Resources says Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave. That caused it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller. Budzinski was a rising senior at Glen Allen High School who played soccer and other sports.
RICHMOND, VA
KTVZ

Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers stick around a bit longer

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s and calm winds. These cooler temperatures will stay with us through the middle of the week. We will see more scattered showers Tuesday and a chance of pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. This system will finally weaken and move out of the area Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Chance of showers & thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The slow-moving system responsible for the showers and thunderstorms this weekend with deliver more of the same today. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers all day. Highs will be in the low 70's, with westerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Colder downdrafts could be experienced with any thunderstorms. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 40's to low 50's and calming winds.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy