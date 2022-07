The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), once propelled into frenzied popularity by the astronomical prices of “JPG files” and Facebook avatars, is now almost frozen amid the chill of a deepening crypto winter. According to CryptoSlam, NFT sales volumes on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains have dropped by over 70% in the past 30 days. In the meantime, regulators are seeking to further police the market as uncertainty grows in the crypto world.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO