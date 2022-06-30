It’s Beth Niedermeyer Day in Noblesville!

Editor’s note: On Monday, June 27 the Westfield City Council voted 6-1 not to move from a Class 3 to a Class 2 City. The only vote in favor of moving to Class 2 status came from Scott Willis. First Point. Indiana’s laws have established options for communities to...
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
Duke Energy and its Creating Powerful Communities initiative is powering the lives of customers and the vitality of communities with over $30 million in charitable grants each year. This past year, the Westfield High School construction program received a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy. The money was used for protective equipment that will allow students to safely learn the principles of construction and technology, making them one step closer to being ready for a career the day after high school.
On June 28, a new group of high school graduates entered the world thanks to the Excel Center located on the Ivy Tech campus at 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Noblesville Excel Center Director Steve Dillon told The Reporter the graduates were of all ages. “Tonight, we will have 32...
Judith Ann Kinder, 86, Noblesville, passed away on June 27, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. She was born December 31, 1935, near Arcadia to Mark and Elizabeth “Betty” (Smith) McGill. She attended Jackson Township schools, including Jackson Central High School, but graduated from Tipton High School. She then furthered her education at I.U. Kokomo and received her BS degree in nursing in 1972.
A total of 163 people rode the Little Red Caboose on Saturday. On the Fourth of July, 15-minute rides will be departing from Hobbs Station in Noblesville’s Forest Park. Go to NickelPlateExpress.com to get your seats.
The portion of the Monon Greenway that is under construction at Carter Green will be open temporarily for CarmelFest then will close again once events have concluded. 96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway.
Indianapolis, Indiana - Abortion providers in Indiana have seen a huge influx of out-of-state patients since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion – including from a 10-year-old who had to travel from Ohio for care. As soon as SCOTUS overturned...
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) A new stimulus proposal is on the table from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
The Maple Glen Elementary School Garden Club and the Westfield High School Environmental Club invite you to take part in Summer Family Night at the Maple Glen Garden, located on the northeast corner of Ditch Road and 171st St. The two clubs brought the garden back to life following a...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
Tom graduated from North Central High School and was a member of ROTC for three years. He worked most of his life as a pressman, then supervisor for The Indianapolis Star News and retired in 2021 from the Westfield Washington Schools Transportation System as a bus driver. He met his...
MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Two kids and an adult were injured during a shooting at a Fourth of July event on Indianapolis' east side Monday evening. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of people shot at a cookout.
All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house. […]
Comments / 0