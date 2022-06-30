It’s Beth Niedermeyer Day in Noblesville!

Duke Energy and its Creating Powerful Communities initiative is powering the lives of customers and the vitality of communities with over $30 million in charitable grants each year. This past year, the Westfield High School construction program received a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy. The money was used for protective equipment that will allow students to safely learn the principles of construction and technology, making them one step closer to being ready for a career the day after high school.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO