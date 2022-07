The founder of the sports website OutKick blasted ESPN and one of its senior writers over a column published Monday decrying the state of the nation on Independence Day amid mass shootings, allegations of police misconduct and backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court over rulings that millions of Americans support in a "woke albatross of a column on the front page of your site arguing that America is awful."

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO