Teenagers rescue 15-year-old from drowning in Barnstable

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old who jumped off a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

1420 WBSM

Person Who Fell Overboard Rescued From Wareham Pond

A person was rescued from a Wareham pond Sunday after falling overboard and being struck by their vessel. At about 4:25 p.m. on July 3, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, Wareham Police, Wareham EMS and the Wareham Fire Department responded to Glen Charlie Pond near Wareham Lake Shores for a report of a single vessel accident with injuries to the vessel’s sole occupant.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man suffers life threatening injuries after boating accident on Cape Cod

Barnstable, MA — The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219: their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. According to the Barnstable Fire Department, initial reports...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro

TRURO – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over. The crash happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. One person suffered serious injuries and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to fly that victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One other victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
TRURO, MA
WPRI 12 News

Four people seriously injured in Wrentham crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash on Route 1 South in Wrentham on Saturday night sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:20 p.m. and resulted in police closing the roadway between Madison Street and Thurston Street for several hours. Massachusetts State Police say preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 […]
WRENTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police, EMS respond to five shootings overnight

BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘No specific or credible threat’ to Boston’s Fourth of July celebration, State Police say

BOSTON — Public safety officials discussed security measures ahead of the Boston’s Fourth of July celebration on the Charles River Esplanade. Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said there is “no specific or credible threat” to the event. In the hours since, State Police said they are monitoring the situation out of Illinois, where at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Teens jump off bridge to save 15-year-old from drowning in Barnstable

CENTERVILLE - An afternoon of fun and fishing for young friends from New York Wednesday quickly turned tense when they watched a stranger jump off a bridge into the Centerville River near Craigville Beach."He was bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under, and I couldn't see him," Will Anagnos said. "I didn't really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore."Firefighters credit Will and his friends for saving the 15-year-old's life. Will's mother credits years of swim lessons, water safety, and his...
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man arrested after road rage incident

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a Pawtucket man was arrested after a road rage incident Saturday. State police said Harry Cornier, 45, and two other motorcyclists were on the off-ramp to Thurbers Avenue just after 4 p.m. Cornier allegedly hit the mirror off a moving...
PAWTUCKET, RI

