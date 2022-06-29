ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco police ask for help identifying assault suspect who stole car battery

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect who injured a victim after taking a car battery from a business last month. On May 28 at around 3 p.m., San Francisco police officers assigned to the Taraval Station responded...

CBS News

San Jose police investigate two downtown stabbings; 3 hospitalized, 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating two separate stabbing incidents early Saturday that left three people hospitalized and one suspect in custody. San Jose police tweeted about the stabbings Saturday morning. Both incidents started as fights as bars and nightclubs were closing in the downtown San Jose entertainment area.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said. The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street. Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
CBS News

Oakland man charged with fentanyl, meth sales in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Oakland Police offering reward for fatal hit-and-run driver information

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)--Oakland Police are releasing video in hopes of finding a driver that killed a father in front of his children on June 16. Police say the incident occurred before 8:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Jefferson Street intersection. Dmitry Putilov was crossing the intersection with his two children when he was killed by The post Oakland Police offering reward for fatal hit-and-run driver information appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco police search for robbery suspect who assaulted store employee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who caused “seriously bodily injury” towards a store employee, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened back on May 28 around 2:59 p.m. on the 2100 block of Taraval Street where a 47-year-old was pushed to the […]
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

