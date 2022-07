YLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Fourth of July fireworks are a growing fear for firefighters and first responders, so one agency said they’ll trade you for yours. “Help us, as a community, minimize the impacts of dangerous fireworks,” said Lt. Jason Winger with the West Sacramento Police Department. Winger asked neighbors if they’d like to make a deal. For the first time ever, in partnership with TNT and Phantom, the county took residents’ illegal fireworks and offered safe ones in return free of charge. “We have somebody bringing in and trading in fireworks for safe and sane fireworks,” Winger said. The agency hopes it will help...

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO