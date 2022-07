The City of Marco Island is looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with residents and visitors. The following is important information from the City:. • Fireworks: The City is hosting a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:00pm. Fireworks will launch from a barge situated off the coast between Tigertail Beach and South Beach. We are grateful to local donors including the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, the Marco Island Civic Association, and Marco Island Lion’s Club.

