>Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident. (BERKS Co., PA) -- The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the death of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes on Monday. He was 24 and was from Berks County. Officials with the organization says he was involved in an on-track incident at Weedsport Speedway near Syracuse Saturday evening. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO