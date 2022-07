A hospital stay can be a traumatic experience for a young child. Children's Hospital Colorado uses new stuffed animals to ease that anxiety. But the hospital is running out of stuffies, and they need help from the community. Abbey Schafer works as a Child Life Specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado. Her whole job is to ease the stress and anxiety that goes along with kids being in the hospital. She uses stuffed animals every single day. "I use stuffed animals a lot for what we call 'medical play,' so I can use the stuffed animal as a teaching tool," Schafer...

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO