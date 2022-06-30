ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Correlative SIP-FISH-Raman-SEM-NanoSIMS links identity, morphology, biochemistry, and physiology of environmental microbes

By George A. Schaible
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroscopic and spectroscopic techniques are commonly applied to study microbial cells but are typically used on separate samples, resulting in population-level datasets that are integrated across different cells with little spatial resolution. To address this shortcoming, we developed a workflow that correlates several microscopic and spectroscopic techniques to generate an in-depth...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Chemistry#Sem#Morphology#Abstract Microscopic
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

CRISPR screening uncovers a central requirement for HHEX in pancreatic lineage commitment and plasticity restriction

The pancreas and liver arise from a common pool of progenitors. However, the underlying mechanisms that drive their lineage diversification from the foregut endoderm are not fully understood. To tackle this question, we undertook a multifactorial approach that integrated human pluripotent-stem-cell-guided differentiation, genome-scale CRISPR"“Cas9 screening, single-cell analysis, genomics and proteomics. We discovered that HHEX, a transcription factor (TF) widely recognized as a key regulator of liver development, acts as a gatekeeper of pancreatic lineage specification. HHEX deletion impaired pancreatic commitment and unleashed an unexpected degree of cellular plasticity towards the liver and duodenum fates. Mechanistically, HHEX cooperates with the pioneer TFs FOXA1, FOXA2 and GATA4, shared by both pancreas and liver differentiation programmes, to promote pancreas commitment, and this cooperation restrains the shared TFs from activating alternative lineages. These findings provide a generalizable model for how gatekeeper TFs like HHEX orchestrate lineage commitment and plasticity restriction in broad developmental contexts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discriminating protein tags on a dsDNA construct using a Dual Nanopore Device

We report Brownian dynamics simulation results with the specific goal to identify key parameters controlling the experimentally measurable characteristics of protein tags on a dsDNA construct translocating through a double nanopore setup. First, we validate the simulation scheme in silico by reproducing and explaining the physical origin of the asymmetric experimental dwell time distributions of the oligonucleotide flap markers on a 48 kbp long dsDNA at the left and the right pore. We study the effect of the electric field inside and beyond the pores, critical to discriminate the protein tags based on their effective charges and masses revealed through a generic power-law dependence of the average dwell time at each pore. The simulation protocols monitor piecewise dynamics at a sub-nanometer length scale and explain the disparate velocity using the concepts of nonequilibrium tension propagation theory. We further justify the model and the chosen simulation parameters by calculating the PÃ©clet number which is in close agreement with the experiment. We demonstrate that our carefully chosen simulation strategies can serve as a powerful tool to discriminate different types of neutral and charged tags of different origins on a dsDNA construct in terms of their physical characteristics and can provide insights to increase both the efficiency and accuracy of an experimental dual-nanopore setup.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Structural basis for inhibition and regulation of a chitin synthase from Candida albicans

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Chitin is an essential component of the fungal cell wall. Chitin synthases (Chss) catalyze chitin formation and translocation across the membrane and are targets of antifungal agents, including nikkomycin Z and polyoxin D. Lack of structural insights into the action of these inhibitors on Chs has hampered their further development to the clinic. We present the cryo-EM structures of Chs2 from Candida albicans (CaChs2) in the apo, substrate-bound, nikkomycin Z-bound, and polyoxin D-bound states. CaChs2 adopts a unique domain-swapped dimer configuration where a conserved motif in the domain-swapped region controls enzyme activity. CaChs2 has a dual regulation mechanism where the chitin translocation tunnel is closed by the extracellular gate and plugged by a lipid molecule in the apo state to prevent non-specific leak. Analyses of substrate and inhibitor binding provide insights into the chemical logic of Chs inhibition, which can guide Chs-targeted antifungal development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An 8-year record of phytoplankton productivity and nutrient distributions from surface waters of Saanich Inlet

Phytoplankton are the base of nearly all marine food webs and mediate the interactions of biotic and abiotic components in marine systems. Understanding the spatial and temporal changes in phytoplankton growth requires comprehensive biological, physical, and chemical information. Long-term datasets are an invaluable tool to study these changes, butÂ they are rare and often include only a small set of measurements. Here, we present biological, physical and chemical oceanographic data measured periodically between March 2010 and November 2017 from the euphotic zone of Saanich Inlet, a temperate fjord on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada. The dataset includes measurements of dissolved macronutrients, total and size-fractionated chlorophyll-a, particulate carbon, nitrogen and biogenic silica, and carbon and nitrate uptake rates. This collection describes phytoplankton dynamics and the distribution of biologically-available macronutrients over time in the upper water column of Saanich Inlet. We establish a baseline for future investigations in Saanich Inlet and provide a data collection protocol that can be applied to similar productive coastal regions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers via nickel-catalyzed suzuki cross-coupling between aryloxydifluoromethyl bromides and boronic acids

As a unique organofluorine fragment, gem-difluoromethylated motifs have received widespread attention. Here, a convenient and efficient synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers (ArCF2OAr') was established via Nickel-catalyzed aryloxydifluoromethylation with arylboronic acids. This approach features easily accessible starting materials, good tolerance of functionalities, and mild reaction conditions. Diverse late-stage difluoromethylation of many pharmaceuticals and natural products were readily realized. Notably, a new difluoromethylated PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor was conveniently synthesized and showed both improved metabolic stability and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Preliminary mechanistic studies suggested the involvement of a Ni(I/III) catalytic cycle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

'Dark matter' beyond the bacteria in faecal microbiota transplantation

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is increasingly being used in the treatment of various diseases and has demonstrated variable efficacies, with the highest efficacy shown in Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). For many years, the mechanism of FMT was unclear, and the therapeutic efficacy of FMT was primarily ascribed to the faecal bacteria. However, a groundbreaking study published in 2017 by Ott and colleagues found that sterile faecal filtrate with bacteria removed was still highly efficacious in treating patients with CDI (n"‰="‰5). This study demonstrated for the first time that faecal 'dark matters' beyond the bacteria were effective in treating disease and ushered in a new era of FMT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Separating arbitrary free-space beams with an integrated photonic processor

Free-space optics naturally offers multiple-channel communications and sensing exploitable in many applications. The different optical beams will, however, generally be overlapping at the receiver, and, especially with atmospheric turbulence or other scattering or aberrations, the arriving beam shapes may not even be known in advance. We show that such beams can be still separated in the optical domain, and simultaneously detected with negligible cross-talk, even if they share the same wavelength and polarization, and even with unknown arriving beam shapes. The kernel of the adaptive multibeam receiver presented in this work is a programmable integrated photonic processor that is coupled to free-space beams through a two-dimensional array of optical antennas. We demonstrate separation of beam pairs arriving from different directions, with overlapping spatial modes in the same direction, and even with mixing between the beams deliberately added in the path. With the circuit's optical bandwidth of more than 40"‰nm, this approach offers an enabling technology for the evolution of FSO from single-beam to multibeam space-division multiplexed systems in a perturbed environment, which has been a game-changing transition in fiber-optic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene-based polygenic risk scores analysis of alcohol use disorder in African Americans

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) in admixed populations such as African Americans (AA) have limited sample sizes, resulting in poor performance of polygenic risk scores (PRS). Based on the observations that many disease-causing genes are shared between AA and European ancestry (EA) populations, and some disease-causing variants are located within the boundaries of these genes, we proposed a novel gene-based PRS framework (PRSgene) by using variants located within disease-associated genes. Using the AA GWAS of alcohol use disorder (AUD) from the Million Veteran Program and the EA GWAS of problematic alcohol use as the discovery GWAS, we identified 858 variants from 410 genes that were AUD-related in both AA and EA. PRSgene calculated using these variants were significantly associated with AUD in three AA target datasets (P-values ranged from 7.61Eâˆ’05 to 6.27Eâˆ’03; Betas ranged from 0.15 to 0.21) and outperformed PRS calculated using all variants (P-values ranged from 7.28Eâˆ’03 to 0.16; Betas ranged from 0.06 to 0.18). PRSgene were also associated with AUD in an EA target dataset (P-value"‰="‰0.02, Beta"‰="‰0.11). In AA, individuals in the highest PRSgene decile had an odds ratio of 1.76 (95% CI: 1.32"“2.34) to develop AUD compared to those in the lowest decile. The 410 genes were enriched in 54 Gene Ontology biological processes, including ethanol oxidation and processes involving the synaptic system, which are known to be AUD-related. In addition, 26 genes were targets of drugs used to treat AUD or other diseases that might be considered for repurposing to treat AUD. Our study demonstrated that the gene-based PRS had improved performance in evaluating AUD risk in AA and provided new insight into AUD genetics.
FDA
Nature.com

Atomic-scale insights on hydrogen trapping and exclusion at incoherent interfaces of nanoprecipitates in martensitic steels

Hydrogen is well known to embrittle high-strength steels and impair their corrosion resistance. One of the most attractive methods to mitigate hydrogen embrittlement employs nanoprecipitates, which are widely used for strengthening, to trap and diffuse hydrogen from enriching at vulnerable locations within the materials. However, the atomic origin of hydrogen-trapping remains elusive, especially in incoherent nanoprecipitates. Here, by combining in-situ scanning Kelvin probe force microscopy and aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy, we unveil distinct scenarios of hydrogen-precipitate interaction in a high-strength low-alloyed martensitic steel. It is found that not all incoherent interfaces are trapping hydrogen; some may even exclude hydrogen. Atomic-scale structural and chemical features of the very interfaces suggest that carbon/sulfur vacancies on the precipitate surface and tensile strain fields in the nearby matrix likely determine the hydrogen-trapping characteristics of the interface. These findings provide fundamental insights that may lead to a better coupling of precipitation-strengthening strategy with hydrogen-insensitive designs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elasticity of podosome actin networks produces nanonewton protrusive forces

Actin filaments assemble into force-generating systems involved in diverse cellular functions, including cell motility, adhesion, contractility and division. It remains unclear how networks of actin filaments, which individually generate piconewton forces, can produce forces reaching tens of nanonewtons. Here we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to unveil how the nanoscale architecture of macrophage podosomes enables basal membrane protrusion. We show that the sum of the actin polymerization forces at the membrane is not sufficient to explain podosome protrusive forces. Quantitative analysis of podosome organization demonstrates that the core is composed of a dense network of bent actin filaments storing elastic energy. Theoretical modelling of the network as a spring-loaded elastic material reveals that it exerts forces of a few tens of nanonewtons, in a range similar to that evaluated experimentally. Thus, taking into account not only the interface with the membrane but also the bulk of the network, is crucial to understand force generation by actin machineries. Our integrative approach sheds light on the elastic behavior of dense actin networks and opens new avenues to understand force production inside cells.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy