Myrtle Beach, SC

Bats Go Cold; RiverDogs Lose to Pelicans 3-1

By Charleston RiverDogs
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field, as the Pelicans evened the series at one apiece. The RiverDogs managed just four hits in the game and struck out a total of 16 times. The Pelicans (2-3, 49-22)...

www.live5news.com

