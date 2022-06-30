ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Immune cells anchored in tissues offer unique defenses against pathogens and cancers: A new atlas of tissue-resident memory T cells offers hope for new therapies based on protective ‘first responders’

 5 days ago

Researchers have gained ground in understanding unique immune cells equipped to remember the identities of malicious invaders. The researchers developed a new atlas that describes tissue-resident memory T cells in diverse tissue settings, boosting the prospects of the development of immune defense strategies to enhance immunity at sites vulnerable to...

Daily Mail

Retired retail manager, 63, who died from horrendous salmonella infection after eating four duck eggs he bought at a country show ‘wasn’t taken to hospital early enough after paramedic wanted to prevent sickness outbreak’, report finds

A man who died from one of the worst salmonella infections a medic had ever seen after eating four duck eggs ‘wasn’t taken to hospital early enough after paramedic wanted to prevent sickness outbreak’, a report has found. Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, made three 999 calls in around...
