San Diego, CA

Organoids reveal similarities between myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Rett syndrome: Discoveries of common mutations and dysfunction also point to therapeutic possibilities for both inherited disorders

 5 days ago

Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, characterized by progressive muscle wasting and weakness and caused by abnormally repetitive DNA segments that are transcribed into toxic molecules of RNA. Instead of ferrying a gene’s instructions for translation into proteins, these RNA molecules accumulate in cells,...

