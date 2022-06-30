Placer County Fair fun all around for all ages

Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season.
The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen:
37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event)
Location: Hagan Park
Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under
July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show
Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks
Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation:...
