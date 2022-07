In celebration of America’s birthday, the Chihuahuas announce the unveiling of the Stars and Stripes jersey and matching Stars and Stripes cap. The jersey and cap will be worn by the Chihuahuas during the July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd GECU Independence Day Celebration games, when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate, Oklahoma City.

