Jackson to Be Sworn in Thursday as Newest Supreme Court Justice

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in Thursday as the first Black female justice on the US Supreme Court, succeeding the retiring. as a transformational term comes to a close. Jackson was confirmed to replace Breyer in April but then had to....

news.bloomberglaw.com

The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Fox News

Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice. On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."
bloomberglaw.com

Goodwin Walls Off Jackson’s Brother-in-Law From High Court Cases

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s brother-in-law is a Goodwin Procter partner. William Jackson will not partake in Supreme Court litigation income, per firm. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s brother-in-law will not receive income from his law firm Goodwin Procter’s work on cases in the US Supreme Court, the firm told the court Thursday.
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson – live: New Supreme Court justice to be sworn in as Stephen Breyer retires

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee is being sworn in today. She will become the first Black woman to sit on the court, and will replace Stephen Breyer to join the current court’s two other liberals, Barack Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.She was also...
