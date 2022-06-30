Adult Pickleball Open Play

Aging is Cool believes that no matter how old you are, you can still learn, be healthy, have fun and make a difference in the world. Whether you just turned 60 or even 90 years old, it’s important to keep your brain healthy and active. Aging is Cool’s Stay Smart series brings together brain training, physical movements and memory techniques to help you maintain and improve mental functioning. Enjoy fun and challenging classes that will keep you mentally sharp no matter your age. Join us for our next meeting, Wednesday, July 6, from 10-11 AM at the San Marcos Activity Center. Brain Training is a Free quarterly event for ages 60 and above, sponsored by WellMed. Space is limited so registration is required. You can register for Brain Training by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on activities or by calling at 512-393-8280. By registering for Brain Training, you agree to the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation’s Release and Waiver of Liability.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO